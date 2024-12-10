Dream selfie: Virat, SRK, Allu Arjun in one frame, thank to AI

Hyderabad: Imagine Allu Arjun, Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan in one picture—sounds impossible, right? Thanks to AI, fans are now creating dream photos of their favorite stars, and they look unbelievably real.

From Prabhas and Thalapathy Vijay to Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, fans are pairing up their favorite stars in ways we’ve only imagined. These AI-generated pictures are going viral, spreading like wildfire across social media.

Thalapathy Prabhas Wallpapers ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ciKyoYsDBR — MJ Rajesh (@mj_rajesh_20) December 10, 2024

I asked Grok AI to generate concept pictures of #SSMB29



Here’s the results 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Rhe2Vobzef — 🅱️ 🇮🇳 (@BharathTweetz) December 10, 2024

Super Star Mahesh Babu with Rebel Star Prabhas pic.twitter.com/6WAbqtcDA9 — Agastya (@AgastyaMhr) December 10, 2024

The AI images are so lifelike, they feel like actual photos. People love seeing their idols together, even if it’s just AI magic. These pictures are unique and fun, making them perfect for online sharing and conversations.

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, recently launched Grok AI, a tool that’s free for everyone on X (formerly Twitter). Fans are using this tool to create stunning images of celebrities who’ve never even met in real life.

Whether it’s Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan or Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, the sky’s the limit. AI is making dreams come alive, one viral picture at a time