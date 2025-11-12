DRI busts interstate drug racket in Vijayawada, 249 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, in collaboration with the Andhra Eagle team, raided and seized 248.82 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 49.76 lakh at Vijayawada.

The large amount of ganja was concealed in 242 packets, with some stored in a room and some in the secret cavity of a truck with Uttar Pradesh registration. Another vehicle under Andhra Pradesh registration was found to be transporting the drug from Odisha to Vijayawada, say officials.

“To smuggle ganja from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh while avoiding thorough checks on UP-registered vehicles in Odisha, the traffickers devised a modus operandi wherein the contraband was first transported in an Andhra Pradesh-registered vehicle to a premises in Vijayawada. There, the ganja was unloaded and reloaded into a UP-registered vehicle, which then travelled via Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh to reach its destination in Uttar Pradesh,” said a DRI official.

Four people, including the alleged mastermind, have been arrested. Another person who was involved in transporting ganja from Odisha to Vijayawada was also apprehended.

The recovered ganja and the two trucks have been seized. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is in progress.