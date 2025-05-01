DRI busts Rs 3.45 cr gold smuggling racket at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a gold smuggling racket involving a passenger and two ground duty staff at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 30.

The DRI officials seized 3.5 kilograms of gold worth Rs 3,45,79,300 and took the three people into custody.

According to the officials, the passenger arrived at the RGI Airport from Dubai via Muscat. After getting down at the airport, he handed over the gold bars to a ground-duty staff member.

The gold was supposed to be smuggled out of the airport by the ground-duty staff member and handed over to his colleague, who would collect it and later hand it over to the passenger at the airport parking.

On information, the DRI officials caught the passenger and the two ground duty staff workers at the parking area and seized 30 gold bars. The passenger and the two ground staff workers were arrested and booked.