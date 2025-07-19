DRI officers seize 4 kg cocaine worth Rs 40 cr at Bengaluru airport, one held

New Delhi: DRI officers have seized over 4 kg cocaine worth Rs 40 crore at the Bengaluru international airport and arrested one passenger, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

The officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Bengaluru Zonal Unit intercepted an Indian male passenger, who arrived from Doha at Bengaluru International Airport on July 18. The passenger was carrying two superhero comics/ magazines which were unusually heavy. The officers carefully recovered white powder concealed in coverside of magazines.

Also Read Karnataka govt report blames RCB, KSCA for Bengaluru stampede

“The powder tested positive for cocaine. The recovered cocaine weighing 4,006 grams (over 4 kg) and having an international market value of around Rs 40 crore was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act,” the ministry said.

The passenger was subsequently arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and was remanded to judicial custody on July 18, 2025.