DRI officers seize 4 kg cocaine worth Rs 40 cr at Bengaluru airport, one held

The passenger was subsequently arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and was remanded to judicial custody on July 18, 2025.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th July 2025 2:20 pm IST
Bengaluru Airport
Representatives Image

New Delhi: DRI officers have seized over 4 kg cocaine worth Rs 40 crore at the Bengaluru international airport and arrested one passenger, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

The officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Bengaluru Zonal Unit intercepted an Indian male passenger, who arrived from Doha at Bengaluru International Airport on July 18. The passenger was carrying two superhero comics/ magazines which were unusually heavy. The officers carefully recovered white powder concealed in coverside of magazines.

“The powder tested positive for cocaine. The recovered cocaine weighing 4,006 grams (over 4 kg) and having an international market value of around Rs 40 crore was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act,” the ministry said.

MS Creative School

The passenger was subsequently arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and was remanded to judicial custody on July 18, 2025.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th July 2025 2:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button