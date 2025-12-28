Drink Kiya? Google cab, not lawyer: Hyderabad CP to drunk drivers

Reiterating the city police's Zero Tolerance policy towards drunk driving, Sajjanar urged the public not to Google lawyers. He reminded people Not to Drink and Drive.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar addresses a meeting
Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year’s Eve, in a stern warning against drunk driving, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjnar urged commuters to search for cabs on Google to avoid being caught.

In another post directed at people who try to influence an investigation after being caught for drunk driving, the Commissioner said, “Don’t try saying – ‘Do you know who my father is?’ or ‘Do you know who my brother is?'”

He stated that while the police respect individual privacy, offenders will be booked in accordance with the law and may appear in court again on the next date of hearing.

Since December 24, special drives against drunk driving have been conducted and will continue till December 31.

