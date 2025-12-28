Drink Kiya? Google cab, not lawyer: Hyderabad CP to drunk drivers

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year’s Eve, in a stern warning against drunk driving, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjnar urged commuters to search for cabs on Google to avoid being caught.

Reiterating the city police’s Zero Tolerance policy towards drunk driving, Sajjanar urged the public not to Google lawyers. He reminded people not to drink and drive.

In another post directed at people who try to influence an investigation after being caught for drunk driving, the Commissioner said, “Don’t try saying – ‘Do you know who my father is?’ or ‘Do you know who my brother is?'”

Also Read AHTU rescues 5 from trafficking in Hyderabad

ఇలా ‘Ma daddy evaro telusa’, ‘ma uncle evaro telusa’, ‘anna evaro telusa’… aani maa officers ki అడగొద్దు. Memu mee privacy ni respect chestham. Vehicle pakaku petti, malli date vachina roju Court lo parichayam chesukundam. #Hyderabad Police bole toh — Zero tolerance to drunk… https://t.co/ZpNHRzDA5G — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) December 28, 2025

He stated that while the police respect individual privacy, offenders will be booked in accordance with the law and may appear in court again on the next date of hearing.

Since December 24, special drives against drunk driving have been conducted and will continue till December 31.