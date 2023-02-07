Drinking water in Israel becomes turbid after Turkey-Syria quakes

The Israeli Ministry of Health issued a statement instructing the residents of the city of Beit She'an and dozens of other localities in the area to boil drinking and cooking water, Xinhua news agency reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 7th February 2023 7:11 am IST
Drinking water in Israel becomes turbid after Turkey-Syria quakes
File picture

Jerusalem: Drinking water in northeastern Israel has become turbid after deadly earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey, local authorities said.

The Israeli Ministry of Health issued a statement instructing the residents of the city of Beit She’an and dozens of other localities in the area to boil drinking and cooking water, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel’s Mekorot national water company explained that earthquake shock waves caused dirt to enter the water at drilling sites in the area.

Also Read
Security coordination with Israel still halted: Palestinian President

Powerful earthquakes rocked southern Turkey and its neighbour Syria early Monday, killing at least 2,700 people.

The earthquakes were also strongly felt in Israel and Lebanon.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 7th February 2023 7:11 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button