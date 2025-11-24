Drinking water supply to stop in these areas of Hyderabad on Nov 26

Charminar, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, and Rajendranagar are among the many areas to get affected.

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply in Hyderabad will be disrupted for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm on Wednesday, November 26, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced on Monday.

According to a release, the supply will stop to carry out maintenance of bulk feeders supplying uninterrupted electricity to the Krishna Phase 1, 2, and 3 pumping stations.

List of affected areas

These areas in Hyderabad will see water disruption: Charminar, Vinay Nagar, Bhojagutta, Red Hills, Narayanaguda, SR Nagar, Maredpally, Riyasat Nagar, Kukatpally, Saheb Nagar, Hayathnagar, Sainikpuri, Uppal, Hafeezpet, Rajendranagar, Manikonda, Boduppal and Meerpet.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to use water judiciously during the interruption.

