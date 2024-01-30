Drinking water: Telangana CM allots Rs 1 cr spl fund to each Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to prepare a plan of action to address drinking water shortage in the ensuing summer in the state.

The chief minister suggested to the officials to utilize water from the newly constructed reservoirs apart from the rivers Krishna and Godavari for drinking water needs and prepare the plans in this direction.

He said that it would be easier to supply drinking water to the surrounding villages from the reservoirs at a low cost.

The newly constructed Mallannasagar, Kondapochammasagar, and Ranganayak Sagar reservoirs will be used for drinking water needs, a press release from the state government said.

గ్రామాల్లో తాగునీటి నిర్వహణ విధులను సర్పంచులకు అప్పగించాలని ముఖ్యమంత్రి సూచించారు. ఇంటింటికీ నీళ్లను అందించే బాధ్యతను వాళ్లకే ఇవ్వాలని అన్నారు. అందుకు అవసరమైన విధి విధానాలు రూపొందించాలని సూచించారు. గ్రామాల వరకు రక్షిత మంచి నీటిని సరఫరా చేసే బాధ్యతను మిషన్ భగీరథ విభాగమే… — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 30, 2024

Sarpanches should handle drinking water responsibility: Revanth

The chief minister asserted the village sarpanches should be entrusted with the responsibility of the management of drinking water supply in the villages and ensure every household gets drinking water regularly.

He asked the officials to finalise the necessary procedures to give powers to the sarpanches.

The Mission Bhagiratha wing has been asked to take the responsibility of supplying safe drinking water to the villages.

Revanth said that the maintenance of drinking water supply, taps, and pipelines in the villages should be entrusted separately to the Sarpanches.

He said that attention is needed towards the intra-village works and house-to-house tap water supply carried out under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Officials informed the chief minister that the issue of drinking water management in the villages is not under anyone’s control. In response, Revanth cautioned the drinking water crisis will aggravate due to a lack of accountability.

The chief minister said that the previous government’s claim of the supply of safe drinking water to every household “did not help the state practically.” Due to this, Revanth said that the state could not get the funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission from the Union government.

Dont suppress facts: Revanth to officials

He warned the officials to stop projecting the state as rich by “suppressing the facts.”

“People are still facing drinking water problems in many parts of the state, Tandas, Gudems, and agency areas. Khanapur village people have brought to his notice the drinking water shortage during the election time,” he said.

The chief minister ordered the officials to conduct a comprehensive survey and find the villages and habitations that have been facing the drinking water crisis.

As the tenure of the sarpanches will be complete at the end of this month, he asked the authorities to take responsibility for the drinking water supply in the villages.

The engineers concerned were advised to visit all the villages and prepare a list of habitations without a proper drinking water supply facility. “The new proposals will be made and sent to the Centre to seek funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said.

Rs 1 cr special fund to each Assembly: Revanth

Officials were asked to take all measures to tide over the drinking water crisis in the summer.

He directed to spend Rs one crore, out of Rs 10 crore Special Development Fund to each Assembly segment, exclusively for drinking water needs.

The chief minister made it clear that water available in all the projects and reservoirs in the state should be utilized for drinking water needs on a priority.

“The Government will also pay special focus on strengthening the Self Help Groups by providing financial support. Women groups should be given the work of stitching the uniforms for the students of government schools, Gurukul, hostels, and the police. The women groups will be provided required training, if necessary, and arrangements will be made for that,” he said.

On roads

Revanth also directed to development of a road network in the villages and connected all the habitations.

Officials informed the chief minister that 422 Gram panchayats and 3177 habitations still do not have road connectivity.

In response, Revanth ordered officials to lay black tap roads in these villages. “The employment guarantee scheme funds will be linked, if necessary, for the road development works,” he added.

The chief minister asked the officials to prepare proposals for the requirement of funds in the new budget outlay.

State Panchayati Raj and Rural Development minister Seethakka, Roads and Buildings minister Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy, chief secretary Santhi Kumari, and other top officials participated in the review.