Driving licenses issued in UAE, Texas can now be swapped

Motorists in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the US state of Texas will now be able to swap licenses without undergoing knowledge or road tests.

This comes after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) and Texas’ Department of Public Safety, enabling mutual recognition and replacement of driving licences issued by both entities.

The initiative aims to streamline procedures and ensure smooth movement for residents and visitors from both sides, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Those with US licenses have long been able to convert their permits to lawfully drive in the UAE under the MoI’s ‘Markhoos’ project.

Dubai permits conversions via the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) application, while Abu Dhabi and Sharjah’s police departments oversee these conversions.