Driving licenses issued in UAE, Texas can now be swapped

The initiative aims to streamline procedures and ensure smooth movement for residents and visitors from both sides.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th November 2024 7:03 pm IST
Driving licenses issued in UAE, Texas can now be swapped
Representative Image

Motorists in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the US state of Texas will now be able to swap licenses without undergoing knowledge or road tests.

This comes after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) and Texas’ Department of Public Safety, enabling mutual recognition and replacement of driving licences issued by both entities.

Also Read
Heera scam: UAE residents can still recover lost life savings

The initiative aims to streamline procedures and ensure smooth movement for residents and visitors from both sides, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Those with US licenses have long been able to convert their permits to lawfully drive in the UAE under the MoI’s ‘Markhoos’ project.

Dubai permits conversions via the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) application, while Abu Dhabi and Sharjah’s police departments oversee these conversions.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th November 2024 7:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button