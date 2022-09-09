Drone show on Netaji’s legacy at India Gate

New Delhi: The Culture Ministry on Friday organised a drone show to showcase the legacy of legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose and celebrate his newly-unveiled grand statue at the India Gate.

As per information, total of 250 drones were used to showcase his life and the legacy. The drones also formed in the sky an image of the new grand statue, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

In total, the drones made eight different formations in a phase-wise manner in the sky. The show started around 8.35 p.m. and lasted for 10 minutes.

It was held by the same team which had run the 1,000-drone show at the Beating the Retreat ceremony early this year.

The 28-feet-tall statue of Netaji is one of the tallest, realistic, monolithic, handmade sculptures in India.