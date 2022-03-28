Drone training for students at Begumpet airport

Hyderabad: Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA) has started drone operation training for students at Begumpet airport.

The five-day course training will be conducted every week for a batch of six students. The course includes two days of theory and one day of practical operation.

At the end of the course, students must take a test to receive the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved drone pilot certificate.

The drone training operation was started a year and a half ago. Last year, 65 students graduated. Owing to the pandemic, the academy was shut down and then reopened again on February 29. At that time, 12 students were trained.

Head of the Drone Academy, Dinakar Devireddy said that depending on their size and weight, drones are classified into four categories – nano, small, middle and higher. They are used in several applications such as agriculture, mining, afforestation, police stations, and many more.

“The distance to which the drones can be operated depends on individual drone capacities. We have drones that can travel up to 25 km from our surroundings. The manufacturing units in Hyderabad do not have the technology to manufacture drones that travel for about 100 km,” he said.

Students can enroll for the course by visiting the official website of TSAA.