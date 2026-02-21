Drones, control cell to combat summer forest fires in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Forest Department has drawn up an extensive plan to tackle forest fires across Telangana this summer, deploying advanced drones, strengthening field staff and setting aside nearly Rs 35 crore to deal with incidents that see a spike during the hotter months.

The strategy focuses on prevention, early detection and quick response. A central control cell has been set up at the department’s head office to monitor the situation and coordinate with field-level personnel, from animal trackers and watcher guards to district forest officers.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests C Suvarna said preparations began in June last year with an aim to reduce fire incidents through preventive measures. The response plan combines early warning systems with large-scale field deployment and groundwork in vulnerable areas.

“Our field staff and local communities are working closely to address the forest fire issue. Advanced thermal drones will be deployed in select forest reserves and Quick Response Teams have been strengthened to ensure swift action,” she said.

As many as 70 watch towers have been erected at strategic locations to monitor high-risk forest stretches during summer. Field teams have been equipped with blowers, rakes, spades and fire beaters, along with protective gear such as safety clothing, boots and helmets.

As part of preventive work, the department has maintained 21,739 km of fire lines and dug 11,000 km of peripheral trenches to contain the spread of fires.

A state-level fire monitoring and control cell is functioning round the clock, receiving alerts and complaints through helpline numbers 1800 425 5364 and 1926, as well as a dedicated WhatsApp number.