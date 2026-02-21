Fire breaks out at commercial building in Kukatpally, no casualties

The police and fire officials are investigating the matter, the cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st February 2026 10:03 am IST|   Updated: 21st February 2026 10:48 am IST
Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a commercial building in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally, early on Saturday, February 21. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire occurred in the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) area, where a mobile shop was gutted due to the fire. Upon noticing fire in the complex, residents informed the fire department.


Speaking to Siasat.com, Kukatpally fire officials said, “The fire occurred early in the morning, we received a call at 6:20 AM. Property worth 4.5 lakh was damaged due to a short circuit, and there were no casualties.”

A fire tender arrived at the spot and the flames were put out in an hour. The fire-fighters took necessary precautionary measures to prevent the flames for spreading to other shops.

As the news spread, shopkeepers rushed to the complex to ensure that their stock is safe. The police and fire officials are investigating the matter.

