Video: Fire in Maitrivanam complex in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet, students trapped

Emergency teams battle smoke-filled Neelagiri Block, rescue trapped students; vehicular movement hit in busy junction.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 20th February 2026 11:58 am IST|   Updated: 20th February 2026 12:38 pm IST
Workers cleaning smoke damage on a multi-storey building with advertising banners and signs.
Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the Neelagiri Block building in Maitrivanam complex in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet on Friday, February 20, reportedly due to a short circuit.

Thick smoke engulfed parts of the building, triggering panic among students and other occupants. A few students were reportedly trapped inside a computer training institute located on the fourth floor as the smoke spread through the premises.

Rescue operations on

Police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. Teams are attempting to rescue those stuck on the upper floor through the balcony using ladders and face masks

Power supply to the building has been cut as a precautionary measure.

More details are awaited.

Traffic movement affected

Following the fire accident in Ameerpet, traffic movement in the surrounding areas has been affected.

Due to the incident and heavy vehicular flow, traffic is moving slowly from SR Nagar Road and Maitrivanam Junction towards Satyam Theatre Road. Traffic personnel are present at the spot, regulating movement and coordinating with emergency services.

Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch, take alternate routes, and cooperate with traffic officials on duty.

Authorities have expressed regret for the inconvenience and have requested the public’s patience as emergency response and traffic regulation efforts continue.

