Drought forces farmers in Karnataka to sell cattle at low prices

Bengaluru: The severe drought prevailing across Karnataka has pushed farmers in Dharwad district into a difficult situation, with many being forced to sell cattle they had raised for years because of an acute shortage of fodder and water.

The failure of the southwest monsoon has affected agricultural activity and left farmers uncertain about the prospects of the rabi season. With little rainfall recorded in several areas, farmers are struggling to prepare their fields for the next crop. The crisis has also directly affected livestock, which depend heavily on agricultural residue and fodder.

The cattle market at Nulvi in Kundgol taluk has witnessed an unusual trend, with the number of farmers looking to sell their animals reportedly exceeding the number of buyers. Farmers from Kundgol, Navalgund and Annigeri areas have been bringing their cattle to the market as maintaining them has become increasingly expensive.

Failure of crops is reducing fodder availability

Many farmers traditionally keep bullocks for agricultural work and cows and buffaloes for dairy activities. Livestock provide an important source of income and support their livelihoods. However, the failure of crops has reduced the availability of fodder, leaving farmers with limited options.

Also Read Milk price in Karnataka likely to rise by Rs 8 per litre

Several farmers are now retaining only one or two animals and selling the rest. The distress sale has also resulted in a steep fall in cattle prices. Farmers claim that animals worth around Rs 1 lakh under normal conditions are sometimes being offered for just Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000, yet buyers are difficult to find.

‘Farmers can no longer afford buying fodder’

Farmer Hemanagouda said the situation had become increasingly difficult as farmers could manage their own food requirements but could not afford to purchase fodder for livestock.

“We can somehow manage food for ourselves, but arranging fodder for cattle has become a major burden. Buying fodder requires thousands of rupees, which farmers can no longer afford,” he said.

Farmers said they were being compelled to sell their animals even at extremely low prices because keeping them without adequate food and water was becoming impossible.

They have urged the government to establish fodder banks and goshalas in drought-affected areas. According to the farmers, such facilities would provide temporary shelter and food for livestock and prevent distress sales.

Farmers said immediate intervention was necessary to protect livestock, which remain an important source of income and agricultural support for rural households.