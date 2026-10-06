Milk price in Karnataka likely to rise by Rs 8 per litre

Bengaluru: Consumers in Karnataka may soon have to pay Rs 8 more per litre for milk, with the state Cabinet agreeing in principle to the proposed increase.

The decision comes after milk unions had sought a substantially higher hike of Rs 10 per litre.

The matter came up for discussion during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, October 6. While the Cabinet deliberated on the demand for a revision in milk prices, the final decision on the quantum of the increase was left to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The Chief Minister is understood to have preferred a Rs 8 per litre increase instead of the Rs 10–12 hike that had been discussed. The Cabinet accepted the proposal, paving the way for a possible revision of milk prices in the state.

Milk unions wanted higher hike

Milk cooperative unions had argued for a higher increase to meet rising costs and strengthen payments to producers. The government, however, has chosen to settle for a comparatively lower hike in an attempt to balance the concerns of producers and consumers.

The proposed price revision will not take effect immediately. With the election Model Code of Conduct currently in force, the government is required to obtain clearance from the Election Commission before announcing the increase.

Officials are expected to seek the Commission’s permission and issue a formal order thereafter. The revised prices will come into effect once the government completes the required process.

The final increase is expected to be ₹8 per litre, subject to Election Commission approval.