Drug abuse awareness program held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To wean away youth from drug abuse the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and Hyderabad police organized a drug abuse awareness program at Chandrayangutta on Monday, December 30.

The program was attended by SP TGANB P Sai Chaitanya and DCP south east zone Kantilal Patel.

During the program, police highlighted the consequences of drug abuse and its impact on families and society at large.

P Sai Chaitanya said the police are keeping a vigil on narcotics smuggling in the state and this year Rs 200 crore worth of drugs were destroyed.

DCP Kantilal Patil said the local police time and again apprehended drug peddlers and booked cases. He urged the youth to stay away from drugs and asked the public to inform the public about the sale of drugs.