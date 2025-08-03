Drug bust at private party in Chevalla, six held

Hyderabad: Six IT employees were held by the Telangana State Task Force team of the Prohibition and Excise Department for allegedly consuming drugs at a private farmhouse party in Chevalla on Saturday, August 2.

According to reports, the accused have been identified as Abhijit, Simpson, Parthu, Goyal, Yeshwanth and Sevio Dennis, who all tested positive for drugs. Apart from LSD blots, hash oil and liquor, officials from the excise department also seized three luxury cars and mobiles of the accused during the raid.

Two of the accused, who are said to have organised the party, are currently absconding. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Nine held for drug consumption in Kondapur

Last week, nine individuals were arrested by the Excise Department for allegedly consuming drugs at a rave party in Kondapur.

Officers seized multiple substances during the raid, including 2.08 kilograms of ganja, 50 grams of OG Kush, 11.57 grams of magic mushrooms, 1.91 grams of charas and four LSD blots.

The suspects had allegedly procured drugs through the dark web and distributed them to other peddlers and consumers, reportedly generating substantial illicit profits.

The party was organised by Ashok Naidu, a known alleged drug peddler. All arrested individuals are natives of Andhra Pradesh.