Rave party busted in Hyderabad’s IT hub; 9 arrested for drug consumption

Hyderabad: In a major operation, the State Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department busted a rave party at Kondapur in Hyderabad’s IT hub on Saturday night and arrested nine individuals allegedly caught consuming drugs.

Officers seized multiple substances during the raid, including 2.08 kilograms of ganja, 50 grams of OG Kush, 11.57 grams of magic mushrooms, 1.91 grams of charas and 4 LSD blots.

Arrested individuals

The arrested suspects have been identified as Rahul, Unnati Emmanuela alias Praveen, Ashok Naidu, Sammela Sai Krishna, Nagella Leela Manikantha, Hilton Joseph, Yashwanth Sridutta, Thota Kumaraswamy and Nandam Sumanth Teja.

Two additional suspects – Shrinivas Choudhary and Akhil – remain absconding.

Also Read Netizens expose unhygienic food served by Hyderabad restaurants

Party organised at apartment in Hyderabad’s Kondapur

Investigators revealed that Rahul allegedly procured drugs through the dark web, while his associate Praveen distributed them to other peddlers and consumers. The operation reportedly generated substantial illicit profits.

The rave party was organized at S V Nilayam service apartment in Kondapur by Ashok Naidu, a known alleged drug peddler. All arrested individuals are natives of Andhra Pradesh.

A case has been registered against the suspects at the Serilingampally Prohibition and Excise Station.