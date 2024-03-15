Drug Control raid uncovers unauthorized medicine stocking at hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Drug Control Administration officials raided the premises of Shifa Hospital located at Mumtazbagh, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, and detected unauthorized stocking of a huge quantity of medicines for sale.

During the raids carried out on Thursday, DCA officials of Hyderabad Zone detected huge stocks of medicines stocked at the premises without any drug license. In total, 20 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, etc., were found. DCA officials seized the stock worth a total of Rs. 1.20 lakhs during the raid, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, DG DCA.

T. Rajamouli, Assistant Director, Hyderabad, B. Lakshmi, Drugs Inspector, Charminar, Ch. Swapna, Drugs Inspector, Jubilee Hills, and P. Santosh, Drugs Inspector, Mehdipatnam are among the officers who carried out the raid.

DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all offenders.

Wholesalers/Dealers who supply medicines to such entities, stocking and selling drugs without a drug license, are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action shall be taken against such Wholesalers/Dealers. Wholesalers/Dealers shall mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug license before supplying medicines to them.

The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, issues drug licenses for the stocking and selling of medicines in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stocking drugs for sale without a drug license is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years.