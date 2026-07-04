Drug peddler arrested in Bengaluru; weapons, 230 phones seized

Bengaluru: A routine late-night police check in Bengaluru has led to the arrest of an alleged drug peddler and the seizure of a large cache of weapons, suspected stolen mobile phones, and narcotics. The operation, carried out by Byatarayanapura Police, has exposed what investigators believe could be a wider criminal network involving drug trafficking and mobile phone theft.

The accused, identified as Akbar Sharif, was apprehended after police found him moving suspiciously on a motorcycle around 10:50 pm on July 1. Officers intercepted the vehicle and conducted a search, during which they recovered several deadly weapons. A case was immediately registered against him under the Arms Act.

Acting on information obtained during the interrogation, police searched the accused’s residence and made a series of shocking recoveries. Officials seized 17 deadly weapons, 230 Android mobile phones, and 700 grams of ganja allegedly concealed inside the house.

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Speaking about the operation, West Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Yatheesh N. said the accused had been involved in selling ganja near the Byatarayanapura railway tracks.

“During questioning, the accused claimed he kept the weapons for self-protection while selling ganja in case of disputes with customers. However, his explanation is not convincing, and we are investigating the matter from multiple angles,” the DCP said.

Police suspect the large number of mobile phones may be linked to a broader criminal racket. Investigators are examining whether the devices were stolen or pledged by individuals purchasing narcotics. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has also been roped in to assist in tracing the ownership and source of the recovered phones.

The investigation has also revealed that crime runs in the family. Akbar Sharif’s mother, Mehar Unnisa, is reportedly a known ganja peddler. In 2024, Byatarayanapura Police had arrested her and seized 45 kilograms of ganja in a major narcotics operation.

With the mother’s arrest, police say the son appears to have continued the illegal drug trade. Investigators are now probing whether the accused is part of a larger drug distribution network operating in the city and whether the recovered weapons were used in other criminal activities.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify possible associates, verify the origin of the seized mobile phones, and determine if additional offences are linked to the accused. Further arrests are not being ruled out.