Drug racket busted in Rajendranagar, 130g ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) with the Hyderabad police on Thursday, November 6, busted an interstate drug racket, selling MDMA and ganja in Rajendranagar. Six people have been arrested.

Based on credible intelligence, police teams first intercepted a group of drug suppliers near Aramghar Road. Following their interrogation, three consumers were later apprehended at Rajendranagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rajendranagar zone) Yogesh Goutam said in a release.

Sangadi Santosh (26), Gandhi Sandeep (23), and Kandepalli Shiva Kumar (23) were caught transporting 18 grams of MDMA and 130 grams of ganja from Bengaluru to Hyderabad.

The accused found their drug supplier via Instagram. These suppliers are residents of Kakinada and Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, as well as Bengaluru, while the consumers include an IT employee, according to the police.

The value of the drugs has not yet been disclosed. Apart from narcotics, police also seized five mobile phones from the accused.