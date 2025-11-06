Three arrested for selling ganja near Hyderabad temple

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested by Telangana excise officials on Thursday, November 6, for selling ganja near a temple in Hyderabad.

According to the excise officials, 2.080 kg of ganja was seized from the accused Bharat Kappa and Umesh, while 1.150 kg of ganja was seized from another accused, Shashikant.

They were caught selling the drugs near the Bollaram Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad.

The estimated value of the seized drugs is Rs 1.60 lakh. The accused, along with the drugs, were handed over to the excise station.

Also Read Hyderabad doctor arrested in major drug bust; Rs 3 lakh of narcotics seized

In another incident, a city-based doctor was arrested on Monday for possessing drugs worth Rs 3 lakh. Three drug peddlers were also booked.

Telangana excise officials raided the house of Dr John Paul and seized 26.95 grams of weed, 6.21 grams of MDMA, 15 LSD sticks, 1.32 grams of cocaine, 5.80 grams of gummus, and 0.008 grams of hashish oil.

According to the officials, he had become addicted to drugs and started running a racket with three friends – Pramod, Sandeep, and Sharath.

The trio reportedly procured drugs from Delhi and Bengaluru and sold them to customers in Hyderabad. The narcotics were stored at Paul’s rented house in Musheerabad. Based on a tipoff, officials raided the doctor’s residence.