Drugs from Belgium, Paris worth Rs 8 crore seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A significant breakthrough was achieved in Hyderabad’s fight against drug trafficking as the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) and Panjagutta police apprehended a Nigerian national earlier this month.

The suspect, Iwuala Udoka Stanley (43), hailing from Anambra in Nigeria, was detained with a cache of synthetic drugs and ‘Ocean Grown Weed’, locally known as ‘OG Kush’. The contraband, originating from Belgium and Paris in France, was valued at approximately Rs 8 crore.

According to TSNAB officials, the apprehension of Stanley revealed intricate links to international drug trafficking networks. Investigations unveiled a pattern of shipments from Belgium and Paris to Maharashtra, facilitated through courier services.

The drugs were then distributed across the country by Saurav, who utilised his family members’ identity cards for the illicit trade.

Further scrutiny into the operation exposed an unexpected twist as two undertrial prisoners from Goa’s Colvale jail, identified as Okra, a Nigerian national, and Faisal, were found to be orchestrating the drug racket from within the prison confines.

Prompt action by Telangana police led to the recovery of 16 phones from the inmates, aiding forensic examination to unearth additional links within the drug network.

With ongoing investigations, attention has turned to monitoring the activities of 44 foreigners currently incarcerated in Colvale jail.

TSNAB has alerted the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to oversee their movements closely. It was revealed that Stanley managed the drug trade from North Goa, boasting a network of 511 customers spread across the country.