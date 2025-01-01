Drunk citizens give hard time to Hyderabad traffic police on New Year eve

Hyderabad: The city traffic police had a hard time on New Year eve, Tuesday, December 31, handling drunk drivers and people who refused to abide by the rules and created chaos.

Videos have emerged on social media platforms showing drunk people arguing with Hyderabad traffic police officials and refusing to take the breath analyser test.

In one such video, a man pleads to a Hyderabad traffic official to let him go. He reasons by saying, “Aaj 31st night hai, sabku permission rahta.., thoda bahut pee lete (Today is 31st night, everyone has permission… we just drink a little.)

When they refused, his tone changed and says, “Till now, I have not broken any rules. But if you don’t let me go home, I will start caring less, will drink every day and flout every traffic rule.”

Another video shows a visibly drunk man escorted by a Hyderabad traffic police officer who refuses to take the breadth analyser test. He tells the officers not to touch him. Throughout the video, the man argues with the concerned traffic police officer.

In another video recorded by a passenger, youngsters are seen dangerously hanging from two autos while dancing to the tune of a popular song. One of them places his legs on both autos and dances, increasing the risk of a serious accident.

Hyderabad traffic police record 1,184 cases drunk driving cases

The Hyderabad traffic police witnessed a surge in drunk driving cases during New Year’s Eve with 1,184 cases recorded followed by 839 in Cyberabad and 619 in Rachakonda.

In Cyberabad, out of a total of 839 drunk driving cases, two-wheeler drivers accounted for the majority with 685 cases, followed by 131 involving four-wheelers, 18 for three-wheelers, and 5 against heavy vehicles. Most cases were reported from areas including RC Puram, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Narsingi, Alwal, Jeedimetla, and Medchal.

In Hyderabad’s Rachakonda, most drink-and-drive cases involved two-wheelers, accounting for 526 out of the 619 cases reported, said the police. Additionally, 64 offenders were driving four-wheelers while 26 were operating three-wheelers.