Drunk customer attacks Zomato delivery agent over payment

A Zomato delivery agent was reportedly abused by two drunk men in Delhi’s Narela after they refused to make the payment for their order.

The incident came to light after a video circulated on social media showing a man, identified as Rishi Kumar, being pulled out of a flat by police officers.

The delivery worker, Arjun, claimed that the men snatched the food parcel without paying and proceeded to hurl abuses at him. Arjun then called the police, after which Assistant Sub-Inspector Deshpal and Constable Ravish arrived at the scene.

The police stated that upon their arrival, Kumar was found to be intoxicated and was allegedly unruly with the authorities.

“Rishi Kumar was found in an inebriated state and started abusing the police officials when questioned. He also resisted the policemen but was taken out of the room forcefully, directly to a hospital for medical examination,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Swami said.

Allegedly, Rishi Kumar, a teacher by profession, had initially given a false name as “Ram Kumar” during his medical examination, which confirmed alcohol consumption.

Arjun, however, decided against filing a complaint, stating that he wishes to go further in his job. He was counselled and later sent back home.