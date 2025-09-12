Hyderabad man finds uncooked chicken inside food parcel; Zomato responds

Hyderabad: A man ordered food from a restaurant in Hyderabad via Zomato on Friday, September 12. He was shocked to the see the contents of the parcel.

The customer identified as Aditya Irri ordered food from a restaurant named Rice Bowl in Kondapur. Upon finding pieces of uncooked chicken and paper in the meal. Irri took to X and shared the picture of the paper found in the parcel.

“Ordered curd rice from Rice Bowl, Kondapur, Hyderabad via @zomato in Hyderabad & shockingly found uncooked chicken pieces + paper inside,” read the post.

Dear Citizen, the issue has been noted and brought to the notice of @AFCGHMC @dc_slp20 — GHMC (@GHMCOnline) September 12, 2025

Irri, who is a software developer, also tagged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Telangana food safety department, seeking action.

The GHMC responded to the customer and said, “Dear Citizen, the issue has been noted and brought to the notice of the assistant food commissioner.”

Responding to Irri, Zomato said that it will take up the issue with the partner restaurant. “This is deeply concerning, Aditya, and we want to get to the bottom of it. “

The food delivery service asked the customer to share his order details to take action.

In October 2024, Zomato and its partner restaurant in Hyderabad’s Kondapur were fined Rs 50,000 after a customer received the wrong parcel. Ananya, a Hyderabad-based student, ordered chicken manchurian through the Zomato app but instead received chicken 65.

When she reported the mistake to Zomato’s customer service, the response she received left social media buzzing.

Ananya, like many Zomato users, had to navigate the platform’s AI chatbot, Zia, before finally getting in touch with a customer service representative named Syeda. When Ananya pointed out the mistake, saying, “I ordered chicken manchuria, not chicken 65,” Syeda replied after a short delay with, “We request you to please have it… we are sure you will love it.”