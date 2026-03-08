Drunk driving: 445 booked across Hyderabad in two-day spl drive

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted a special two-day enforcement drive against drunken driving on March 6 and March 7 to enhance road safety across the city.

During the operation, officials booked 445 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Traffic Police, the majority of offenders were two-wheeler riders, accounting for 377 cases. In addition, 22 three-wheeler drivers and 46 four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers were also caught during the drive.

Authorities also released details of the Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels recorded among the offenders. The highest number of cases, 191, fell in the 51–100 BAC range, followed by 100 cases in the 30–50 range. Another 84 drivers recorded BAC levels between 101–150, while 39 cases were in the 151–200 range. Police also registered 12 cases between 201–250, 9 cases between 251–300, and 10 cases where BAC levels exceeded 300.

Police reiterate zero tolerance

The Hyderabad Traffic Police reiterated that there will be zero tolerance for drunk-and-drive violations, warning that strict enforcement drives will continue in the coming days.

Commuters have been urged to cooperate with the authorities and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol to ensure safer roads for everyone.