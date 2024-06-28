Drunk teacher locked up by parents at Telangana school

Hyderabad: In a troubling incident, Kalva Sudhakar, a teacher at Mandal Parishad Primary School in Yellandulapadu, was found attending duties under the influence of alcohol. The intoxicated teacher reportedly addressed students using vulgar language, causing significant distress.

Concerned students reported the teacher’s inappropriate behavior to their parents. In response, the parents locked Sudhakar in a classroom and informed higher authorities. The school’s headmistress, Yadamma, promptly visited the school to conduct an inquiry.

Parents and students detailed the teacher’s misconduct to Yadamma and submitted a written complaint. Yadamma assured the villagers that she would escalate the matter to higher officials. Subsequently, she released the teacher from the classroom.

This incident follows a similar one on June 21, when Pathipati Veeraiah, another teacher from Mandal Parishad Primary School in Rajiv Nagar, Timmapet, attended work inebriated and was confined in a cattle shed by locals.

These incidents highlight a concerning issue of teachers attending school under the influence of alcohol, prompting calls for stricter measures and immediate action to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for students.