DSP complains to Telangana CM against ‘unfair suspension’ by IG Stephen Ravindra

Hyderabad: Command Control DSP Gangadhar has complained to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy against Home Guards IG Stephen Ravindra, alleging that he was unfairly suspended by the latter when he was posted as the circle inspector of Narsinghi police station in the past.

In his written complaint, Gangadhar stated that Stephen Ravindra had suspended him alleging that he was involved in a land dispute, on which no inquiry was conducted.

Gangadhar alleged that it was Stephen Ravindra who had joined hands with the land grabbers and ordered his suspension, due to which he lost the chance for promotion.

Despite the High Court giving directions to give him an opportunity for being promoted, Gangadhar alleged that Stephen Ravindra wilfully ignored the court’s orders.

Gangadhar also alleged that Ravindra had unfairly treated and harassed even other subordinates in this way while serving as Cyberabad police commissioner in the BRS government.

Gangadhar sent copies of the complaint to chief secretary A Santi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta, the department of home affairs and the department of personnel and training.