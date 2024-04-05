DSP has a special place in his studio for Allu Arjun’s gift

The music composer, who delivered chartbusters like ‘Srivalli’, ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ and others from the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, will be joining Allu Arjun for 'Pushpa: The Rule'

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 5th April 2024 10:22 am IST
Allu Arjun (Instagram)

Mumbai: National Award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as Rockstar DSP, got a gift from star Allu Arjun and has put it in a special place in his studio.

DSP took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of the gift, a bright red neon logo board which has “Rockstar DSP” and “Devi Sri Prasad” written on it.

The musician wrote: “Thaaaaank you for this special ‘LOGO’ gift dear Bunny boy @alluarjunonline so I placed it in a special place in my studio… and Thank you for taking this lovely picture today.”

The music composer, who delivered chartbusters like ‘Srivalli’, ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ and others from the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, will be joining Allu Arjun for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

He also has projects lined up for 2024 such as ‘Thandel’ and will be composing music for Tamil superstar Dhanush’s upcoming film.

