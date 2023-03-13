Du-Ba-Du: Ex-DGP SA Huda urges Muslims to give-up lavish weddings

Hyderabad: The 126th Du-Ba-Du Mulaqat program organised by Siasat Millat Fund held at KH Function Hall, Jhirra, Asif Nagar on Sunday. The program was attended by dignitaries and hundreds of parents who were searching for the perfect match for their loved ones.

Speaking on the occasion, former Director General of Police Syed Anwarul Huda, IPS (Retd) said that “relationships are made in heaven and fulfilled on earth. Compliments are due to those parents who made the choice of alliance between their boy and girl based on Islamic rules and regulations. It is necessary that instead of spending extravagance and wealth in marriages, parents will keep wealth for these newly married boys and girls, to ensure a successful life.”

Continuing his speech, Syed Anwarul Huda congratulated the officials of the Siasat and Millat Fund for organizing such programs not only in the twin cities but also in the districts and other states.

Syed Farooq Ahmad said that Islam has increased the dignity of women. Islam gave respect to women in the home, society and reminded them of their lost place and through women we can make our lives heaven and hell.

Mohammad Abdul Hakeem said that the parents provide education and training to girl with a lot of hard work and dedication and they do it so that they can go to their in-laws and live happily.

Dr. Nazim Ali said that the girl should be familiar with household affairs, try to perform the marriage in a simple manner. He exhorted to keep the Sunnah’s of Allah’s Messenger (PBUH) in mind when choosing relationships, and not to become enslave to the desires of the self. He emphasized on learning from the recent earthquake in Turkey.

In the program, Syed Akbar, Muhammad Abdul Raheem, Mohd Zameeruddin, poet Ashfaq Asifi, Mohammad Imtiazuddin, Qazi Muhammad Sirajuddin Rizvi, President Mazhar Millat Academy and others were present.