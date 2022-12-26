DU student jumps off 4th floor to escape harassment, seriously injured

New Delhi: A 19-year-old Delhi University (DU) student was seriously injured as he jumped off from the fourth floor of a PG hostel in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area to escape harassment, police said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of December 20-21. Police said that the the student was harassed by some men at a get-together at the flat of someone he had met through ‘Blued’, a social network app for the LGBT community.

According to a senior police official, the flat belonged to the victim’s friend whom he had met through the dating app.

Also Read University of Hyderabad conducts Millet-Utopia for school students

“After being in touch through the dating app, the duo had planned to meet each other and on December 20, the student went to the person’s flat to meet him,” the official said.

However, on his arrival, he came across other men already sitting there and they started manhandling and harassing him.

“He tried to flee but his way was blocked, which forced him to jump from the fourth floor of the PG,” said the official, adding that he was rushed to the hospital by local residents and now his condition is stable.

Two men have been arrested in the case and further investigation is going on.