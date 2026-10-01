DU students hold women’s safety march near Rajdhani College

New Delhi: Slogans demanding justice and safety for women rang out near Rajdhani College on Thursday, October 1, as several Delhi University students took part in a march amid a continuing series of campus protests following the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in South Delhi.

Students and activists during a protest demanding stricter measures for women’s safety outside the YMCA Tourist Hostel, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Students and activists during a protest demanding stricter measures for women’s safety outside the YMCA Tourist Hostel, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. (Source: PTI)

The march, organised as a girls-only protest, began from Rajdhani College and was scheduled to proceed towards Shivaji College, according to a poster circulated by the organisers.

The poster said the protest was organised by students and that political organisations were not allowed.

The protesters raised slogans seeking justice and stronger measures to ensure the safety of women in and around educational institutions and public spaces.

The march was the latest in a series of demonstrations by DU students following the alleged rape of the minor at Aastha Kunj Park.

Students from several colleges have in recent days held protests, flagging concerns over poorly lit roads, inadequate surveillance and safety around campuses, hostels and public spaces.

Earlier this week, hundreds of students had marched in North Campus from Miranda House towards the Faculty of Arts, demanding safer public spaces and opposing restrictions on women’s mobility in the name of safety.