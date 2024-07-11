DU to introduce Manusmriti as suggested reading under law dept

The faculty of law at Delhi University plans to introduce the ancient text Manusmriti in its Jurisprudence (Legal Method) paper, raising a few eyebrows from teachers who have called the idea a “regressive” move.

Manusmriti with the Manubhasya of Medhatithi by G N Jha will be introduced as suggested reading for the undergraduate course paper Bachelor of Laws, Legum Baccalaureus or LLB in Semester 1.

According to Professor Anju Vali Tikoo, dean of the faculty of law, the next step is to incorporate the New Education Policy, 2020. The revised syllabus will be placed before DU’s Academic Council for Academic Matters on Friday, July 12.

Stating that the move is highly objectionable as Manusmriti mainly talks about the regression of women, the Social Democratic Teachers Front has written to DU’s vice chancellor saying, “In the country, 85 percent of the population belongs to the marginalized and 50 percent of the population is women. Their progress depends on a progressive education system and teaching pedagogy, not regressive.”

“In Manusmriti, in several sections, it opposed women’s education and equal rights. The Introduction of any section or part of Manusmriti is against the basic structure of our Constitution and the principles of the Indian Constitution,” the letter read.

Apart from this, the faculty of law plans to add the new criminal laws that came into effect on July 1. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhitha (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act, 1872.