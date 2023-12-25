Dua Lipa spends holidays in India, shares pics from Rajasthan trip

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she posted pictures as she travelled in the state

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 25th December 2023 2:02 pm IST
Dua Lipa (Instagram)

Jaipur: Pop star Dua Lipa is spending her holidays in India and is currently in Rajasthan, going by a motley of pictures she has shared on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she posted pictures as she travelled in the state. In the first image, Dua posed on her bed wearing a blue shirt and striped pants.

She then shared another photograph, where she is seen sporting a red dress and posed near a cabinet. The singer was seen posing in a black outfit in the next picture as she travelled around in Rajasthan.

She captioned it: “Happy Holidays from me to you sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x.”

This is not the first time Lipa visited India, a few years ago she was in the country and posted pictures.

She had captioned the image: “At the Ganesh Temple in Jaipur. A lady outside the temple helped me and taught me how to put on my sari before I entered. We joined in with the locals and offered sweet treats to the Gods and the people inside.”

