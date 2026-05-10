Dua Lipa’s Rs 141 cr legal war: Why she’s suing Samsung

Hyderabad: Global pop sensation Dua Lipa has filed a Rs. 141 crores (15 million USD) lawsuit against tech giant Samsung, accusing the company of using her image on television packaging without her permission.

According to reports, the lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California. The singer alleged that Samsung used her photograph on TV boxes as part of a large-scale marketing campaign, creating an impression that she had endorsed the brand.

The complaint stated that Dua Lipa never approved the use of her image and was not paid for it.

Yesterday, Dua Lipa sued Samsung for using her image on TV boxes without permission.



She seeks actual damages of at least $15 million.



She alleges straightforward claims for violating her publicity rights and false endorsement, in addition to copyright and trademark claims.… pic.twitter.com/tUkJ5xg5cn — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) May 9, 2026

What does Dua Lipa’s lawsuit claim?

As per the legal filing, Samsung allegedly started displaying the singer’s image on television packaging last year. The photo was reportedly taken backstage during the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024.

Dua Lipa’s legal team claimed the company commercially benefited from the image by making consumers believe she was officially associated with the product.

The lawsuit further stated that when the singer discovered the alleged use of her photograph, she asked Samsung to stop using it. However, the company allegedly refused to remove the image.

Dua Lipa says her brand image was affected

The complaint described Dua Lipa as a celebrity with a “premium brand” who is highly selective about endorsements and partnerships.

Her lawyers argued that using her image without consent damaged her professional image and commercial value.

The filing also included reactions from social media users. Some fans reportedly admitted they purchased Samsung televisions after seeing Dua Lipa’s image on the packaging.

What allegations has Samsung been accused of?

The lawsuit includes several allegations against Samsung, such as:

Copyright infringement

Trademark violation

False endorsement

Violation of California publicity rights law

Federal Lanham Act claims

Samsung has not yet issued an official statement regarding the controversy.

Social media reacts to Dua Lipa vs Samsung case

The case has sparked debate online. While many users supported Dua Lipa for protecting her image rights, others questioned the reported 15 million USD compensation demand.

Several social media users also discussed whether the image was linked to Samsung directly or connected to Google TV branding.

The lawsuit is now expected to draw major attention from both the entertainment and technology industries.