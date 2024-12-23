Dubai: 12-hour mega sale to kick off, up to 90 pc off

Dubai is set to host a highly anticipated 12-hour mega sale across Majid Al Futtaim malls on Thursday, December 26, with up to 90 percent discounts on major brands.

As part of the 30th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), from 10 am to 10 pm, the sale offers a wide range of products, including lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty, and homeware, with promises of amazing bargains.

Participating malls are:

Mall of the Emirates

City Centre Mirdif

City Centre Deira

City Centre Me‘aisem

City Centre Al Shindagha

My City Centre Al Barsha

In addition to the discounts, shoppers spending Dirham 300 or more can win instant prizes through the interactive Play & Win activation at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Deira.

DSF sale season

The DSF sale season, from December 26, 2024, to February 2, 2025, offers discounts of up to 75 percent in Dubai’s malls and shopping districts.

It offers 38 days of festivities, featuring A-list performances, light displays, fireworks, drone shows, and prize giveaways.