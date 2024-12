UAE announces New Year holiday for public sector

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has anounced that Wednesday, January 1, will be a public holiday for government employees to mark the beginning of the New Year 2025.

This came in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Friday, December 20.

The work will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

إجازة رأس السنة الميلادية في الحكومة الاتحادية الأربعاء 1 يناير 2025.

— FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) December 20, 2024

Earlier, UAE Cabinet has announced the official holidays for both the public and private sectors for the year 2025.

New Year’s Day: January 1, 2025

Eid Al Fitr: A three-day holiday from Shawwal 1 to 3 1446 AH, based on the moon sighting. An additional day may be added if Ramzan lasts 30 days.

Arafat Day: Dhul-Hijjah 9, 1446 AH

Eid Al Adha: Dhul-Hijjah 10 to 12, 1446 AH

Islamic New Year: Muharram 1, 1446 AH

Prophet’s Birthday: Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12, 1446 AH