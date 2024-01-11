Dubai: 18-yr-old Indian expat sets world record singing in 140 languages

An 18-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)–based Indian expatriate has set a Guinness World Record for singing in 140 languages for nine hours during a Concert for Climate in Dubai.

Suchetha Satish broke the record of 121 languages held by Pune-based vocalist Manjushree Oak.

Watch Suchetha’s performance here

Taking to Instagram, Suchetha wrote, “Happy to share the news that by God’s grace, I have set a new Guinness World Record by singing in 140 languages in 9 hours, on Nov 24th 2023, during my concert by climate. Thank you all for your wishes and support.”

According to Guinness World Records, Suchetha performed in 140 languages to raise awareness about Climate Change at the Indian Consulate Auditorium in Dubai. The number 140 was chosen to represent the 140 nations that attended the COP 28 summit in Dubai.

Congratulating Suchetha on her achievement, the Consulate General of India in Dubai wrote on X, “Congratulations @SatishSuchetha on your remarkable achievement of setting a new Guinness World Record of singing in 140 languages in a concert @cgidubai Way to go!”

Congratulations @SatishSuchetha on your remarkable achievement of setting a new Guinness World Record of singing in 140 languages in a concert @cgidubai

Way to go!@IndianDiplomacy @IndembAbuDhabi https://t.co/3U3fMLOuNd — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) January 5, 2024

Multiple record holder Suchetha, who hails from Kerala, India, is a first-year degree student in Dubai. She started her multilingual singing journey at the age of 10 after learning a Japanese song from her father’s Japanese friend.

At four, her musical talent was recognized by her parents, who also trained her in Carnatic and Hindustani music.