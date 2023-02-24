Dubai: 3-day campaign for residents with visa-issues to be held

Abu Dhabi: General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai is running a three day campaign for residents, visitors and tourists who are facing visa or residency-related issues.

‘A Homeland for All’ initiative runs from Saturday, February 25 to 27 at Deira City Centre, and will be open from 10 am to 10 pm.

The campaign, will help those who have any issues with their visa, including those who have overstayed their permits and those with expired documents.

According to GDRFA Twitter post, “the campaign hopes to encourage a culture of compliance with entry and residence laws.”

Speaking to ARN News, Lieutenant-Colonel Salem bin Ali, Director of the Client Happiness Department at GDRFA in Dubai and its official spokesperson, said that the campaign is a great opportunity for people to seek help and discuss their issues directly with the authority.