Dubai: 36-yr-old Indian sales manager wins over Rs 8 cr in DDF draw

Abu Dhabi: A 36-year-old Dubai-based Indian sales manager won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,16,21,850) in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) draw on Wednesday, November 23.

Indian expatriate Rahul Vinod Anand won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 406 after buying the lucky ticket number 0099, which he had purchased online on November 1.

Rahul Vinod Anand works as a sales manager for a real estate company and has been a resident of Dubai for 12 years.

“The plan is to invest the money and put it to good use. I want to buy some properties in order to lease them so I can earn a return on investment. I want to secure my child’s future and contribute to good causes. This win means a lot to me and my family,” Rahul Vinod Anand told Gulf News.

Rahul is the 199th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.

Other winners

An Indian school teacher in Fujairah, 27-year-old Akanksha Kamat, won a BMW 760Li xDrive car, with ticket 0675 in Finest Surprise Series 1822, which she purchased online on November 9.