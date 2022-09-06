Dubai: 4 held for assulting, robbing man; fined Dh 1.7 million

Dubai: Security authorities on Monday arrested four persons and imposed a joint penalty of Dh 1.7 million for assualting and robbing a bitcoin trader of cash.

The case dates back to March 2021, when the victim filed a complaint after being attacked by the unidentified persons. He stated that cash worth Dh1.7 million was swindled from a safe belonging to his business partner.

The incident occured when the accused knocked at the victim’s door and pretended to have come to the wrong place. As the victim was about to shut the door, the accused pushed him and barged into the house. The victim fell on the ground and was tied to a chair.

The accused accessed the key to a safe placed under the table. They stole the money and fled the house. The victim gathered himself and contacted his partner and the police to inform them of the robbery. In his testimony the victim’s partner told the police he arrived at the residence and saw it in a mess reported Khaleej Times.

A preliminary investigation by the police, revealed that the accused had infiltrated the country. The authorities tracked them down and took them into custody. The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation.