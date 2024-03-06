Dubai: 8 Careem captains get all-expense-paid Umrah trip

Dubai-based ride-hailing company Careem, which is owned by Uber, in partnership with Umrahme and Emirates Islamic, has rewarded eight of its top-performing captains with an all-expense paid Umrah pilgrimage.

The initiatives was in recognition of their dedication and efforts, enabling them to embark on a spiritual journey ahead of Ramzan.

Captains were selected based on their customer rating and total number of completed trips. They had never visited Saudi Arabia before.

Umrahme covered flights, hotel packages, visa costs, while Emirates Islamic covered daily spending allowances and Makkah tours for captains visiting cultural and religious sites, including Jabal Al Noor, the Hira Cave, Masjid Al-Taneem, and the Hira Cultural District.

Among the chosen captains was Ajmeer Khan, who has been with Careem for over ten years and always dreamed of seeing the Holy Kaaba.

Another captain Shahbaz Mehmood has been with Careem for eight years and had been saving up to go for Umrah with his brother.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder of Careem praised Umrahme and Emirates Islamic for their generosity, emphasizing the spiritual significance of the Umrah journey for Muslims preparing for Ramzan.

Umrahme CEO Mohammed Bin Mahfouz and Emirates Islamic Acting Head Mohamed Al Hadi emphasized their organizations’ dedication to community support and giving during Ramadan.

Mohamed Al Hadi, Acting Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said, “The Holy month of Ramzan gives us an opportunity to spread joy and cheer in the community, and we were delighted to support Careem in their considerate initiative. Providing deserving captains with the opportunity to perform Umrah aligns with Emirates Islamic’s values of generosity and supporting the community and those in need.”

In addition, Careem supports its captains in various wellness and safety initiatives, especially during the summer months, in addition to facilitating the Umrah trip.

Careem offers summer kits, air-conditioned rest stops, and “Captain Vans” for captains, and a partnership with Emirates NBD has resulted in ten captains visiting their families in Pakistan.