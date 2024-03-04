Ramzan 2024: Saudi Arabia launches e-portal for iftar permits at Grand Mosque

This initiative aims to facilitate the process of submitting applications for those wishing to provide banquets in the holy month.

Photo: SPA

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched an e-portal to submit permits for providing iftar banquets inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah during Ramzan 1445 AH/2024.

This initiative by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque aims to facilitate the process of submitting applications for those wishing to provide banquets in the holy month.

Applications can be submitted by visiting the general presidency’s website, choosing iftar banquets and continuing registration procedures to issue the permits, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to astronomical calculations, Ramzan in Saudi Arabia is expected to begin on March 11. The exact date of the start of Ramzan will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

