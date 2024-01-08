Dubai: Address Fountain Views hotel officially renamed

Dubai: Emaar Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Emaar Properties, on Monday, January 8, renamed Address Fountain Views which is located in the Downtown Dubai to Address Dubai Mall.

The change reflects the property owner’s intention to ‘uphold its iconic status’ and deliver the ‘signature experience associated with the Address Hotels + Resorts brand’.

The hotel is directly connected to Dubai Mall, the world’s largest retail and entertainment hub, and the recently opened Chinatown Dubai Mall.

The property, which opened in late 2019, boasts 193 rooms and 783 residences, along with six restaurants and spa facilities.

“The rebranding of Address Fountain Views to Address Dubai Mall is more than just a name change; it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to unrivalled luxury and excellence,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar.

“This renowned hotel symbolises Dubai’s values and our dedication to providing extraordinary experiences. Address Dubai Mall is a magnificent example of Emaar’s long tradition of setting new milestones in premium hospitality,” he said.

This comes after five luxury hotels in Dubai renamed and placed under the hotel banner of Kempinski, JW Marriott and Autograph Collection, effective from Monday, January 1.

Five hotels are

The Address Dubai Marina renamed as JW Marriott Hotel Marina

The Address Boulevard called Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai

The Address Dubai Mall become Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai

Vida Downtown Dubai Hotel renamed as Hotel Boulevard