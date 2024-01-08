Saudi Arabia center sets Guinness World Record for diabetes awareness

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel has received a Guinness World Record certificate for the Diabetes Center in Al-Ahsa, specialising in treating Type 1 diabetes patients.

The centre achieved the record for the largest simultaneous human gathering for diabetes awareness and education, with a total of 752 participants.

The minister commended the Al-Ahsa Health Cluster’s efforts in implementing the ministry’s strategy to reduce chronic disease spread, provide treatment, and minimize health complications, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He emphasized the ministry’s dedication to monitoring chronic diseases, reducing their incidence, enhancing healthcare service quality, and reducing disabilities and fatalities.

وزير الصحة يتسلّم شهادة "جينيس" عن أكبر تجمع بشري في العالم لمرضى السكري من النوع الأول بالأحساء.https://t.co/Aul9HBuhmf#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/DWApAWOTCv — واس العام (@SPAregions) January 6, 2024

Al-Ahsa Health Cluster’s activation of the Chronic Disease Control Program has achieved a groundbreaking shift in disease management.

It includes a health coach program, case coordinator, patient monitoring applications, and comprehensive training of 123 specialized medical team members.

Also Read British journalists shouts at Palestinian politician in live interview, draws flak

The percentage of patients with controlled diabetes has significantly increased from 37 percent in 2021 to 70 percent in 2023.

The initiatives have resulted in a 100 percent enhancement of blood sugar levels, patient quality of life, and a 100 percent boost in beneficiary satisfaction.

The hospitalization rates for children with diabetes have decreased to 1 percent, significantly below the global average of 8 percent.

The success can be attributed to a highly skilled national medical team of no more than 14 individuals.