Five luxury hotels in Dubai to be renamed in January 2024

Five luxury hotels in Dubai will be renamed and placed under the hotel banner of Kempinski, JW Marriott and Autograph Collection, effective from Monday, January 1, 2024.
This comes after Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) announced a ground-breaking collaboration with hotel firms Marriott International and Kempinski Hotels.
Five hotels are
- The Address Dubai Marina will be renamed as JW Marriott Hotel Marina
- The Address Boulevard will be called Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai
- The Address Dubai Mall will become Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai
- Vida Downtown Dubai Hotel will be renamed as Hotel Boulevard
- Autograph Collection and Manzil Downtown Dubai Hotel will become The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection.
The rebranding strategy aims to redefine luxury in Dubai by offering an immersive experience that reflects each hotel’s unique identity.
The rebranding process involves meticulous enhancements to each property, ensuring seamless guest experiences and a commitment to delivering on-brand experiences.
Khalid Anib, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi National Hotels said,
“We are delighted to see the Kempinski flag flying over two of our most prestigious properties in Dubai. The Kempinski brand is a symbol of excellence that represents the very best of European hospitality. The company’s strong track record and expertise in the region makes it an ideal partner to usher these two hotels into the next era.”
“We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Marriott International through this deal, which is in line with our overall strategy and the evolving dynamics of our business model. The JW Marriott and Autograph Collection brands are exciting additions to our diverse and prestigious portfolio.”