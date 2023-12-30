Five luxury hotels in Dubai to be renamed in January 2024

Five luxury hotels in Dubai will be renamed and placed under the hotel banner of Kempinski, JW Marriott and Autograph Collection, effective from Monday, January 1, 2024.

This comes after Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) announced a ground-breaking collaboration with hotel firms Marriott International and Kempinski Hotels.

Five hotels are

The Address Dubai Marina will be renamed as JW Marriott Hotel Marina

The Address Boulevard will be called Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai

The Address Dubai Mall will become Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai

Vida Downtown Dubai Hotel will be renamed as Hotel Boulevard

Autograph Collection and Manzil Downtown Dubai Hotel will become The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection.

The rebranding strategy aims to redefine luxury in Dubai by offering an immersive experience that reflects each hotel’s unique identity.

The rebranding process involves meticulous enhancements to each property, ensuring seamless guest experiences and a commitment to delivering on-brand experiences.

Khalid Anib, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi National Hotels said,