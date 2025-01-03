Dubai airport braces for busiest January on record

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is set to welcome 4.3 million passengers through its terminals in the first 15 days of 2025, paving the way for its busiest January on record.

The daily traffic is expected to reach its peak on Friday, January 3, with over 311,000 passengers expected.

On average, DXB is receiving 287,000 visitors per day during this time, which is 8 percent more than during the same period in 2024 and 6 percent more than pre-pandemic levels from 2018–19.

This level of activity places DXB among its busiest months ever, demonstrating its capabilities to efficiently manage worldwide travel demand.

“This exceptional performance reflects a surge in international visitors flying out after the festive season, coupled with residents returning from holidays,” DXB said in a statement on Friday.

“As the world’s leading airport for international passengers, DXB remains a global benchmark for operational excellence, offering seamless connectivity and an unmatched guest experience on an extraordinary scale.”

Here are few tips for guests

Emirates offers various check-in options, including home, early, and city check-in, while other airlines require guests to arrive no earlier than three hours before departure

To save time, ensure that metal items and electronics are stored in hand luggage and follow the regulations for liquid, aerosols, and gels

Smart Gates allows families with children over 12 to expedite passport control

Choose the Dubai Metro for convenient transportation to and from Terminals 1 and 3