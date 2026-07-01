Dubai airport warns of peak travel days as July rush begins

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has warned travellers to prepare for heavy passenger traffic as the annual summer holiday rush begins, with around three million people expected to travel through the airport during the first half of July.

The increase in passenger numbers is expected from July 2, when many UAE residents begin flying overseas following the end of the school term. Daily traffic is forecast to exceed 200,000 passengers, while July 12 is expected to be the busiest day of the period, with more than 225,000 travellers passing through the airport.

Dubai Airports said transfer passengers will account for about half of the total traffic, reflecting DXB’s continued role as one of the world’s leading international aviation hubs.

Airport activates summer operations

To cope with the seasonal surge, Dubai Airports has implemented a summer operational plan with its oneDXB partners to maintain smooth passenger movement and minimise delays across its terminals.

Travellers are encouraged to complete online check-in where available, arrive at the airport no more than three hours before departure and ensure they have the required travel documents and entry approvals before leaving for the airport.

Passengers flying with Emirates can also use the airline’s home, city and self-service check-in options to reduce waiting times.

Advice for travellers

Families travelling with children aged 12 and above can use Smart Gates to speed up passport control.

Passengers have also been reminded to carry spare batteries and power banks only in their hand luggage, while flight updates and terminal navigation are available through DXB Express Maps.

Dubai Airports said enhanced assistance will continue to be available for People of Determination through dedicated accessibility routes, trained staff, Sunflower Lanyard support and the Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2.

New experience at Terminal 3

As part of the summer travel season, Terminal 3’s Concourse B is hosting the new I Heart DXB installation, allowing departing and transit passengers to upload a selfie that becomes part of a digital mosaic celebrating Dubai.

Travellers can also leave handwritten messages before departure, while participating airport retailers are offering exclusive promotions and souvenirs linked to the initiative.

Passenger volumes are expected to remain elevated throughout the first half of July as outbound holiday travel and international connecting flights continue to drive demand at Dubai International.